Samsung introduces new UV Sterilizer with wireless charging

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 1:02 pm

The brand has introduced a new UV Sterilizer that can be also used as a wireless charger.
Samsung has announced the launch of a new personal hygiene product for devices. The brand has introduced a new UV Sterilizer that can be also used as a wireless charger. 

 

The company has revealed that the new device is manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP), and it is available via select online and retail stores from June. The device helps to quickly disinfect smartphones, earbuds, glasses and more in just 10 minutes. It can house two products at one time. 

 

The UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99 per cent of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS. 

 

The UV Sterilizer features dual UV lights that sterilize both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside. It also boasts a sleek and minimal design, allowing you to store your UV Sterilizer anywhere in the house. The device is easy to use and with a single button it turns on or off the UV function. The device automatically turns off after 10 minutes, so you won’t have to worry about whether you remembered to switch it off before you left the house. The UV Sterilizer can also wirelessly charge your device at the same time and it supports Qi wireless charging technology.

 

