Samsung introduces new range of Business TVs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 24, 2020 3:10 pm

Samsung Business TV series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch variants.
Samsung has today announced the launch of new Business TV range in India. The new range comes with a starting price of Rs 75,000. 

 

Samsung Business TV series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch variants, with prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 175,000. The Business TV comes with a three-year warranty, offering long term support to business owners.

 

The new range of Business TVs will help small and medium businesses redefine user experience. Samsung Business TVs are engineered to operate for 16 hours a day and come with an on/off timer to automatically operate during set business hours.

 

Samsung Business TVs come preloaded with over 100 free templates that allow business owners to create their own content. Some of the templates includes vertical orientation, promotions that display content alongside TV programmes, motion-embedded, seasonal sale and other pre-designed layouts providing business perfect visuals for different occasions.

  

In addition to customizable free templates, the Samsung Business TV app allows remote management of content. This app also aids easy DIY installation of the TV. After downloading the Business TV app, users’ devices are automatically connected to the TV and available for immediate use. This content management app offers easy upload of content.

 

“At Samsung, we constantly strive to understand the ever evolving business needs of our consumers and address them with high quality solutions. With the new Samsung Business TV, we want to meet the requirements of various small and medium businesses, helping them communicate and operate effectively and hassle free. Our latest range of Business TVs will help businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons redefine experience for end consumers,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

 

