Samsung introduces new Group Challenge feature in Samsung Health

Samsung Electronics announced today a brand-new Group Challenge feature in the Samsung Health app so you can now open a 10-people friendly health competition and see who can move the farthest or the fastest.

Starting January 12, Galaxy users can simply create a challenge in the ‘Together’ section of the Samsung Health app to see either who can take the most number of steps in a set amount of time or who can be the first to reach a certain number of steps. Once a challenge is created, you can then invite up to 9 friends to join, even if they are not existing Samsung Health users.

On average, those who use the Challenge features in the Samsung Health app walk over 22 percent more than the average Samsung Health users. This demonstrates that motivation and competition can be key factors in achieving your health goals.

Group Challenge is the latest expansion of the Samsung Health Challenge features, which you can access via the Together tab on the bottom of the Samsung Health app. There is Global Challenge, the most popular type of Challenge, which enables you to enter monthly step count competitions against all Samsung Health users around the world.

Samsung also introduced 1:1 Challenge, allowing you to invite one of your close friends or family members to work with you to achieve your step count goals. And now, 1:1 Challenge has evolved into Group Challenge. While you still have the option to create a one-on-one competition, you can now invite anywhere between 1 to 9 of your friends so you can work out and keep each other motivated to achieve your fitness goals, even when you’re apart. You can even create multiple Group Challenges so you can simultaneously compete with family, friends and co-workers.