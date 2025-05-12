Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: World’s First 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, and said that a phased rollout will soon follow in other global markets later this year. The highlight feature of the gaming monitor is its 500Hz Refresh Rate which makes it the first monitor to support this hardware capability in the world.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: Features

The Odyssey OLED G6 gets a price tag of SGD 1,488 (approx Rs 1,27,000) in Singapore.

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF model) delivers a class-leading 500Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time (GTG) and QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Resolution powered by QD-OLED technology. “The monitor ensures games remain fluid, sharp and responsive — even during the most intense action.”

Certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, the Odyssey OLED G6 delivers vivid colors and deep, true blacks. It supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother, tear-free visuals and a competitive edge.

The Odyssey OLED G6 supports a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Samsung’s Glare Free technology, gamers experience minimal screen reflections, allowing them to focus solely on the action. To maintain visual quality over time, the monitor is protected with OLED Safeguard+, which helps to prevent burn-in even during extended use.

Additionally, the Odyssey OLED G6 is Pantone Validated, ensuring highly accurate color reproduction, with the ability to display over 2100 colors and more than 110 SkinTone shades from Pantone’s library.

As for connectivity, you get 1 EA display port, 1.4 display port, 2.2 HDCP version, 2 EA HDMI ports, 2.1 HDMI port, Headphone jack, 1 USB-B upstream port, 2 USB Type-A downstream ports, and 3.2 USB Type-A downstream version.

Meanwhile, back in April, the company debuted the Samsung Odyssey 3D Gaming Monitor in India. Priced at Rs 1,27,299, the Odyssey 3D features advanced eye-tracking technology and view mapping algorithms. It can deliver 3D visuals that make games and video content more lifelike, says Samsung. The Reality Hub App detects the video content and offers a choice to run it in 3D, all without needing any glasses.