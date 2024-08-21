Samsung India to Launch 10 New AI Washing Machines Soon

Samsung India today announced its plans to introduce 10 AI washing machines ahead of the festive season this year. The company had recently unveiled a teaser for its upcoming front-load AI-powered washing machine scheduled to be launched by the end of this month.

The brand says that the new AI-powered washing machines are a part its premium Bespoke AI range of home appliances for Indian consumers, offering enhanced connectivity and personalized experiences with intelligent and intuitive solutions that are “set to revolutionize the smart home experience.”

“Ahead of festive season this year, Samsung will be launching an exciting made in India line-up of AI-powered washing machines. There will be 10 models in the new line up with fully loaded AI innovations at every step of the washing process. This series is expected to be a game changer in the laundry market while significantly expanding Samsung India’s overall portfolio of washing machines,” Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung had unveiled its 2024 line of Bespoke AI home appliances for Indian consumers in April this year. This lineup, powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), claims substantial energy savings and environmental benefits. Samsung’s Bespoke appliances in India that are powered by AI include refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, and washing machines.

The centrepiece of the AI-powered Bespoke series is the AI Energy Mode, which Samsung claims can deliver an average of 30 per cent energy efficiency across various appliances, lowering the electricity bill. A Samsung spokesperson said, “Refrigerators equipped with this mode can achieve up to 10% energy savings, while air conditioners boast up to 20%, and washing machines an astounding 70%.”

Back in May, the company debuted three new refrigerators which features Samsung’s next generation Artificial Intelligence-powered Inverter Compressor.