Samsung India Launches Refrigerators With AI Inverter Compressor: Features, Price

Samsung India today announced the launch of three new refrigerators which feature Samsung’s next generation Artificial Intelligence-powered Inverter Compressor. The AI Inverter Compressor is the heart of Samsung’s new refrigerators as per the brand. It is claimed to transform the traditional internal design by optimising motor and energy efficiency while saving electricity costs.

Samsung Refrigerators With AI Inverter Compressor: India Price

The 809L 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke Family Hub Refrigerator in Clean Charcoal and Stainless Steel colour is priced at Rs 3,55,000.

The 650L 4-Door Convertible French Door refrigerator in Clean White colour in glass finish costs Rs 1,88,900 while the Black Caviar colour in steel finish costs Rs 1,72,900. The three new refrigerators are now available on Samsung.com, retail stores, and other e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Refrigerators With AI Inverter Compressor: Features

Samsung’s eighth generation compressor brings AI to the fore – marking a significant change from its first compressor introduced 27 years back. The AI Inverter Compressor comes with a 20-year warranty.

The AI Inverter Compressor boasts noise levels of less than 35 dB/A during a typical operation. Unlike traditional fixed-speed compressors, this advanced technology responds promptly to minor fluctuations in temperature. It generates optimal cool air while minimising energy usage by adaptively modifying the motor velocity based on factors such as surrounding temperature, operational mode, and even temperature shifts resulting from door openings and closings.

The Samsung 809L Family Hub AI Refrigerator sports an 80 cm Family Hub Screen that’s equipped with “AI Vision Inside” feature, allowing users to manage food inventory through internal cameras that can identify 33 food items while AI technology helps in providing recipe suggestions. The 650L Convertible French Door AI refrigerators come with Wi-Fi connectivity support through which users can remotely monitor and manage the refrigerator’s settings.

The brand says that the AI Inverter Compressor in the new refrigerators has achieved an internal motor efficiency of over 95 percent. Compared to the previous compressor, the new AI Inverter Compressor’s energy efficiency in the low-speed operation range of 950-1,450rpm (the range in which refrigerators typically operate) has also increased by more than 10 percent. Furthermore, the new AI Inverter Compressor has more than quadrupled the leveraged inertia during the motor’s operation compared to the conventional model.