Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE May Have Been Cancelled For Now: Report

Samsung was rumoured to launch a cheaper version of its upcoming flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 under the Fan Edition (FE) series but it seems like the company is re-evaluating its strategy and a change of plans may have resulted in the device getting cancelled altogether, for now at least.

The report that comes from Korean publication The Elec suggests that Samsung is reexamining its plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE this year in July, alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 due to multiple reasons. Firstly, the publication notes that the early production units of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE were not thinner than the key competitors from Chinese brands which made Samsung rethink the existence of the product.

Secondly, the device lacked a stylus digitiser which means it didn’t support S-Pen input like the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 would, considering its predecessors have support for it as well. Even though the company is said to have recently completed the testing of the device, featuring an IPX8 rating and 200,000 folds rating, Samsung may have cancelled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE as its not being able to offer something unique over its competitors for now.

Along with that, market uncertainties are another reason due to which Samsung may be considering launching the more affordable folding device at a later date. However, this doesn’t mean that Samsung has given up entirely on the cheaper foldables, as the report states that the Korean brand will continue to work on those and may land the Galaxy Z Flip FE and Z Fold FE next year.

Meanwhile, a lot of other hardware announcements are expected at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event, including the new Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 series and the Galaxy Buds 3 series as well.