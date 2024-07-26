Samsung India Launches New WindFree ACs: Price, Features

Samsung India has announced the launch of new WindFree ACs in the Chilled Water Indoor category. This new range of Samsung ACs features the WindFree and 360-degree Bladeless Technology in Chilled Water-based Cassette Units. They are “designed to offer a superior cooling experience without the discomfort of direct cold draft for the user.”

Samsung WindFree ACs: India Price, Availability

The three variants of Samsung chilled water fan coil units are available for purchase from Samsung’s network of registered offline partners across India starting Rs 35,000 for the smallest capacity unit.

Samsung WindFree ACs: Features

The chilled water-based cassette units allow users to set a desired temperature, and the WindFree cooling technology gently disperses cool air up to 15,000 micro-air holes at wind speed of 0.15m/sec. In addition, the advanced airflow system cools rooms faster while operating quietly, according to Samsung, while generating only 24 dB(A) of sound at its lowest level, making it ideal for bedrooms, studies, and baby rooms.

The new Fan coil unit WindFree ACs are connected to a Central Chilled Water System using water pipes and associated valves. These Hydronic Fan Coil Units circulate hot or cold water through coils to heat or cool large spaces. These units can be used with Samsung Air-cooled Chillers or any third-party air-cooled and water-cooled chillers.

The three variants of the ACs include 1 Way Cassette, 4 Way Cassette, and 360-degree Chilled Water Cassette. The 1 Way cassette model is designed to cool large areas quickly and efficiently with its auto swing feature. Its big blade sends air over a much larger and wider area while auto swing distributes air in every direction. The 1 Way Cassettes have a slim design.

It has a height of only 135mm and can fit into a small ceiling space of just 155mm. Hence, it provides a suitable and effective solution for cooling and heating a wide range of locations where space is limited. In addition, its compact design means it blends discretely into interiors of all types and styles.

The 4 way cassette model offers enhanced cooling performance with a large blade design that directs air precisely to chosen spots, preventing air from dispersing. The 360-degree water cassette sports a circular design that complements modern architectural interiors, dispersing air uniformly in all directions without cold drafts. With the bladeless technology in this Samsung WindFree AC, there’s no blade to block the airflow, allowing it to expel up to 25 percent more air and spreads it farther.