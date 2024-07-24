Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was unveiled earlier this month and is about to go on sale globally. If you are looking forward to purchase the newest foldable from Samsung and plan on saving some money on one of the most expensive smartphones made by Samsung, we have listed out the top 5 countries to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from. Before we begin, we can tell you that India is not on this list and it will be justified later in the article where you’ll see a comparison of the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the cheapest countries versus its India price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: India Prices

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in three models including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB, priced at Rs 1,64,999, Rs 1,76,999, and Rs 2,00,999, respectively, in India.

To find out the regions selling the device at the cheapest, we compared the pricing of the device at Samsung online stores of India and other regions. As a result, we were able to compile a list of the cheapest countries to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 which include:

Malaysia

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at MYR 7299 in Malaysia while the top-end 1TB variant costs MYR 9,099. MYR 7299 converts to approximately Rs 1,30,000 while MYR 9,099 converts to around Rs 1,63,000. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at Rs 1,65,000 in India in comparison to which even the top-end variant of the Fold 6 costs less in Malaysia. Moreover, there’s a steep difference of Rs 35,000 in the starting price of the foldable when comparing the Malaysian and Indian pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Japan

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 costs 2,49,800 Yen in Japan for the base model and 3,03,800 for the top-end 1TB variant. These prices aren’t far off from Malaysia’s prices of the Z Fold 6, as the pricing of the base model of the Fold 6 in Japan converts to approximately Rs 1,35,200 while that of the top-end model converts to about Rs 1,64,400. The situation is similar to Malaysia’s where the top-end model of the Fold 6 in Japan costs about the same as the base model of the foldable in India.

South Korea

Samsung’s home country is also in the list of cheapest countries where you can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The device has a starting price of 22,29,700 Korean Won which converts to approximately Rs 1,34,800 while the top-end model costs 27,04,900 Korean Won which converts to approximately Rs 1,63,500. Again, the pricing of the Z Fold 6 in Samsung’s home market is significantly cheaper than that of the Indian market.

Phillipines

In Phillipines, the Z Fold 6 starts at PHP 1,05,990 which converts to Rs 1,51,700 while the 1TB model costs PHP 1,30,990 which converts to around Rs 1,87,500. The price difference isn’t as significant as the top 3 countries but it is still cheaper by up to Rs 13,000 when compared to the cost of the foldable in India.

Hong Kong

Finally, the Hong Kong is the fifth cheapest country to buy the Z Fold 6 from, with a starting price of HKD 14,398 converting to Rs 1,54,300 while it ends at HKD 17,398 which converts to approximately Rs 1,86,500. There are differences of up to Rs 15,000 between the Hong Kong and Indian pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

These were the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from. However, do keep in mind that you’ll be getting country-specific warranty for the device as Samsung doesn’t offer global warranty like Apple does. Moreover, do note that importing the device to India from the specified countries might not be the best way to purchase them, but getting them in the country itself if you are visiting these regions or having a relative or a friend purchase the device within the country and get it to you would be a better idea.