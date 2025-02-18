Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Upgrades Could Impress, Except with Battery

The list of Galaxy Z Fold 7 upgrades Samsung is planning to deliver later this year have been leaked and they look impressive. However, the leak adds that Samsung could still retain the infamous 4400mAh battery its book-style foldable lineup has been using since 2021.

A tipster by the name of Setsuna Digital on Weibo claims that Samsung will be bringing a good amount of Galaxy Z Fold 7 upgrades over its predecessor, including an improved hinge, upgraded main camera and the under-display camera, along with better water/dust resistance as well. The improved hinge could also help in delivering a less noticeable crease.

These upgrades look similar to what the brand equipped the Galaxy Z Fold SE with, back last year. That device was limited to Korea but is the most powerful foldable from the brand and has also had the best hardware the brand has to offer in a foldable.

However, one major disappointment could be Samsung using the same 4,400mAh battery that it has been using since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that came in 2021. Charging speeds may also remain identical as last year. Even the Galaxy Z Fold SE has the 4400mAh cell. This is a missed opportunity considering other brands are equipping their foldables with batteries that have over 5000mAh density. This helps them last much longer than the Z Fold from Samsung.

Other recent reports running around in the rumour mill suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will pack a bigger set of displays, both on the inside and outside. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have the same display sizes as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition where it will pack a 6.5-inch outer and 8-inch inner display. The Z Fold 6 has a 6.3-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner foldable display. The new Z Fold could also be thinner and have an S-Pen that could work without a digitizer.