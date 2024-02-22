Secret’s Out: Samsung & Google Foldables Leak Reveals Big Changes

Samsung and Google have been two of the most prominent players when it comes to smartphone business with the former leading in the foldable space and the latter having only a single foldable under its portfolio. However, new leaks have spilled beans on a lot of big changes coming to their respective upcoming foldables, which include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Google Pixel Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaks

Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold lineup has remained stagnant in terms of design for the past 3 years except for the hinge being improved and other subtle improvements. However, this year, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung might finally shake things up with a revamped design, departing from the narrower form factor to a wider one that’s close to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in resemblance with sharper edges, according to a new leak.

It could have a 6.4-inch panel on the front, which won’t have curved edges like they do now. Then, there won’t be any S-Pen slot within the handset, as it was leaked in some prototypes earlier. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, similar to the S24 Ultra and pack a 4600mAh battery, which is 100mAh bigger than the current Z Fold 5.

There will be 3 cameras on the back with a setup of a 50MP primary sensor, plus a 10MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The under-display camera on the inside will also be improved, along with a Titanium build for the body. It will be available in 3 colours and will sport a much thinner and lighter profile overall.

Google Pixel Fold 2 Leaks

Another leak from a separate source has revealed the design of the Pixel Fold 2 through high-quality renders. This design has already leaked once before but it was expected to be a prototype where things could change drastically before launch. However, with this new leak coming from a reliable source, it can be said that this may be the final design for the Google Pixel Fold 2, which has ditched the camera bar design on the back in favour of two pill-shaped cutouts housing three sensors.

The design of Google Pixel Fold 2 now also resembles the front design of the OnePlus Open and other foldables in the segment. Also, the inner screen’s aspect ratio is now closer to a square, while the front has intensely curved edges, too. The cover screen measures about 6.4 inches. With the corners, the number goes up to 6.6 inches. There’s also the centrally-located punch-hole camera at the top.

The device also looks slimmer in the renders with flatter edges. Further, the previous leak didn’t give us any look at the inner display, but this one does, and you can notice that it’s a lot more modern with uniform bezels on all sides and is 6.9 inches in size. The inner selfie camera resides at the top right. One can also note that the phone will have a stereo speaker setup.

The device is set to run on the Tensor G4 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Out of the box, the device should run on Android 14 and, ideally, get seven years of software updates like the Pixel 8 series. Overall, Google is playing catch up with the rest of the foldables market and will equip the Pixel Fold 2 with drastic changes to compete well in the space.