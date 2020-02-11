  • 15:22 Feb 11, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition leaked, new case renders and hands-on video surfaced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 2:57 pm

Latest News

Just a few hours ahead of launch, key details about the upcoming foldable smartphone have been leaked online.

 

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship series, the Galaxy S20 along with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone today at an event. Now, just a few hours ahead of launch, key details about the upcoming foldable smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

To start with, Samsung might launch a limited edition Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition foldable smartphone at the launch event. The Limited edition has been revealed via a new video that was posted by a Twitter user. 

 

The video shows that the smartphone will come with the signature Thom Browne red, white and blue stripe. Furthermore, the smartphone will come loaded with a special box that will include the limited edition case for the Galaxy Z Flip along with Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active 2. The ad also reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition will be available only in certain countries. 

 

Furthermore, a new hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip has surfaced online. The video shows the folding mechanism of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip along with key features of the foldable smartphone. 

 

To start with, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. The video was posted by Slashleaks.  

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

 

Moving on, some case renders of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. The case renders reveal that the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup along with a secondary display. It shows the front panel will come with the punch-hole design. The renders were spotted by Slashleaks.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip key features surfaced ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC spotted on Geekbench

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Leaked Oppo Find X2 render shows a punch-hole display design

Infinix S5 Pro to launch in India on March 6

Vivo will not participate at MWC 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies