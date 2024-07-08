Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Retains AMOLED Cover Display, Won’t Downgrade to IPS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 are all set to debut two days from now, that is, on July 10. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been leaked extensively in the past and a recent leak suggested that it would come with an IPS LCD cover display and not an AMOLED panel. However, a new report confirms that the information isn’t true.

Sammobile has confirmed via its sources close to the development of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that the foldable smartphone will come with an AMOLED cover display, same as its predecessors, and not an IPS LCD panel. The leak which wrongly highlighted the IPS LCD cover display came from Evan Blass on X, where he shared the official specifications sheet of the handset. Sammobile says that the “Samsung employee that created that leaked spec sheet made a typo.”

If Samsung had switched to an IPS LCD panel, it would have been a major downgrade considering the Flip 3, Flip 4, and the Flip 5 came with an AMOLED cover display. AMOLED panels have their own benefits over LCD panels, making them not only brighter but also rich with colours that have higher contrast, along with deep blacks.

As for other leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. It has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.

This phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will pack a 4000mAh battery. It’ll charge at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well.

Connectivity options will include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 6 runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device will be IPX8 rated also.