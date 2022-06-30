Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro launched with a 120Hz display, rugged build

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest rugged smartphone called the Galaxy XCover6 Pro that not only comes with a rugged build but also a decent set of specifications such as a 120Hz display, and Snapdragon 778G SoC and more. Further, the device has a swappable battery, MIL-810H certification, and a programmable push-to-talk button.

Samsung is to disclose the price of the XCover6 Pro. The device will be available starting July 2022 in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with availability expanding to other regions later.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro Specifications

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz display refresh rate, increased touch sensitivity, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor at the back and a 13MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover6 Pro further runs on Android 12-based OneUI.

For connectivity, the device includes dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, and GPS. The device is IP68 rated along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification.

Meanwhile, Samsung is looking to launch a new smartphone in India on July 5 under its M-series. The company has posted a teaser on social media which teases what the brand may unveil on the date and it could be the Galaxy M33 or Galaxy M35. However, the company hasn’t clarified what the phone’s moniker will be.