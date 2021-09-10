Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in South Korea called the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5. This smartphone has been rumoured to arrive in India as the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The new Galaxy Wide 5 is priced at KRW 4,49,900 (approx Rs 28,200) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB trim. Furthermore, it comes in Black, White, and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 Specifications

The Galaxy Wide 5 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers it with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, the storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Wide 5. It features a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board. The device also integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more. Moreover, the phone runs on OneUI Core 3.1 based on Android 11.

The Galaxy F42 5G, which is expected to be a rebrand of the Galaxy Wide 5, has been listed with model number SM-E426B/DS as per Samsung India’s support page. The DS in the model number suggests dual sim support. In another recent news related to Samsung, the brand could bring the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 series to India.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to arrive sometime in January or February 2022. Further, the report adds that India and a few more countries will also get the Snapdragon variant of the Samsung flagships, which usually arrives in the US.