Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series price leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Samsung is confirmed to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on August 10. The company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro at the event. Alongside, Samsung will also launch the next-generation foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Watch 5 Price

A new leak has surfaced online which has revealed the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. According to DealnTech, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm variant will be priced at EUR 286.90 (roughly Rs 23,400). The base model with Bluetooth connectivity will be priced at EUR 259.98 (roughly Rs 21,200).

Further, the leak tells us that the Samsung Watch 5 Pro 45mm variant will be priced at EUR 430.89 (roughly Rs 35,100).

Both the upcoming smartwatches are expected to come with a round dial. They will also sport several different sensors for fitness tracking. The wearables will be running Wear OS out-of-the-box, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be powered by a 572mAh battery.

The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) is said to come in Phantom Black, Silver and Pink Gold colours. Lastly, the Watch 5 Pro (46mm) is expected to come in Phantom Black and Silver colours.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable will be available in three storage options 一 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The base model with 128GB variant is could cost EUR 1,080 (approx Rs 87,900), the 256GB variant is said to cost EUR 1,160 (approx Rs 94,500), and the top-of-the-line 512GB trim should come at EUR 1,280 (approx Rs 1,04,200).

In another recent leak, the colour options for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 were also leaked. The device should be available in Blue, Black, Cream, and Lavender colour options. Moreover, it is said to feature a 2.1-inch secondary AMOLED display compared to the 1.9-inch on Galaxy Flip 3.