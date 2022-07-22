Here’s how much the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could cost

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is all set to debut next month on August 10 and a lot of details about the device have already been spilled via leaks. Now, a new leak has emerged online which suggests the cost of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in European region along with the storage configurations the device would come in.

The report from Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Sudanshu has revealed the European cost of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. As per the publication, the foldable will be available in three storage options 一 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The base model with 128GB variant is could cost EUR 1,080 (approx Rs 87,900), the 256GB variant is said to cost EUR 1,160 (approx Rs 94,500), and the top-of-the-line 512GB trim should come at EUR 1,280 (approx Rs 1,04,200). The report does not confirm the amount of RAM these three models will come with.

In another recent leak, the colour options for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 were also leaked. The device should be available in Blue, Black, Cream, and Lavender colour options. Moreover, it is said to feature a 2.1-inch secondary AMOLED display compared to the 1.9-inch on Galaxy Flip 3.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 tipped to be announced on August 10

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications (Expected)

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a 2.1-inch sAMOLED display on the front. It should feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. It may have the same a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection like the Z Flip3. Further, the leak says it will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

This phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip4 should come with a dual-camera setup identical to Z Flip3. It includes a 12-megapixel sensor with purported support for OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it will sport a 10-megapixel front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be backed by a larger 3,700mAh battery in comparison to 3300mAh on Z Flip3, with 25W charging, 10W wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options may include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip4 will most probably run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12. There should be side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.