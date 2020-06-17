Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 key details leaked online

The report further highlights that the smartwatch will come with a rotating bezel, which was absent in the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatches.

Samsung is reportedly working on its latest smartwatch series, the Galaxy Watch 3. Now, ahead of launch, key details about the upcoming smartwatch have been leaked online.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and the device will be available in both stainless steel and titanium variants, reports SamMobile. The report further highlights that the smartwatch will come with 8GB of internal storage and it will support LTE and GPS connectivity. The Galaxy Watch 3 will come with IP68 certification making it waterproof up to 50 meters in depth for 10 minutes. It is also MIL-STD-810G certified as well.

The report further highlights that the smartwatch will come with a rotating bezel, which was absent in the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatches. The report mentions that the 41mm variant will come with a 1.2-inch display, while the 45mm version will sport a 1.4-inch display. The 41mm variant will measure 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, while the 45mm variant will measure 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm. The smartwatch will come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection.

The upcoming smartwatch will come with an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor as well. It will come with 9 pulse-reading photodiodes and it will also support blood pressure monitoring. The 41mm and 45mm variants have a 247 mAh and 340 mAh battery respectively. The smartwatch will have 1GB of RAM on both variants and it will run on Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box.