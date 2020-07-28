Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features, renders and specs leaked ahead of launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 12:54 pm

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two options: 41mm and 45mm.
Samsung is all set to launch its new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled to take place on August 5. Now, ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartwatch have been leaked online. 

 

As per a report by WinFutur.de, the Galaxy Watch will be available in two options: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm edition will be available in Bronze colour option, while the 45mm variant will come with Black and Gray colour options. The Galaxy Watch 3 45mm variant will sport a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The Galaxy Watch 41mm will be loaded with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. Both the models will come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The smartwatch comes with rotatable bezels as well. 

 

The smartwatch will ship with Exynos 9110 chipset and it will be loaded with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device will run on Tizen OS 5.5 and it will support Bluetooth and Wifi as well as NFC and GPS. There will be an LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 3 as well. The report highlights that the smartwatch will come with 39 different sports modes and it will support electrocardiogram (ECG), heart-rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch will be able to detect stress levels as well. 

 

Moving on, the smartwatch will come with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant. It will also feature MIL-STD-810G certification, which makes it durable. The 45mm variant will sport 247mAh battery, while the 41mm variant will come with 340mAh battery. The smartwatch will support wireless charging and it will come with up to 56 hours of battery life. The 45mm model measures 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm and the smaller 41mm variant measures 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm.

 

