Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Leaked Renders Reveal A Metal Unibody, Display Notch, and More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has been spotted in leaked renders. The renders reveal the tablet’s design from all angles. Samsung is expected to launch the next-generation Galaxy Tab lineup at an Unpacked event that is tipped to happen at the end of July this year. The Tab S9 series will likely comprise standard, plus, and ultra variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra leaked renders

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra renders, shared by reliable tipster Onleaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice, show a front panel that is similar to its predecessor.

Upon closer inspection, it can be observed that the screen is framed by evenly proportioned bezels and a subtle display notch located on the right-hand side bezel. The bezel also houses the front camera sensors. The tablet boasts a sleek metal unibody design and is equipped with power and volume rocker buttons located on the top right side.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is set to feature a revamped camera module with dual vertically-aligned sensors, accompanied by an LED flash and a magnetic strip to house the S-Pen. The tablet’s left edge is equipped with POGO connector pins, allowing for external keyboard connectivity, while the bottom edge is home to a USB-C port and a speaker grille.

As per the Geekbench benchmarking platform, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is expected to pack up to 16GB RAM and run on Android 13 OS. As per tipster Ice Universe, the Tab S9 Ultra will come with the same dimensions as its predecessor. It will feature a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display and IP68 certification. The tablet is tipped to be backed by an 11,200mAh battery unit with support for 45W charging.

