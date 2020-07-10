Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to feature a massive 10,090mAh battery and more

Just ahead of launch, key specs and details about the upcoming tablet has been revealed.

Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a new flagship tablet known as Galaxy Tab S7+. The company is reported to launch the upcoming tablet in August alongside Galaxy Note 20 series and just ahead of launch, key specs and details about the upcoming tablet has been revealed.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a massive 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. The tablet will come with S Pen support, which is also present in other S-series tablets.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, meaning that the tablet will support sub-6GHz 5G networks. Qualcomm recently announced its latest flagship processor with a host of interesting features. The chipset comes with Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system that offers 5G connectivity. It is loaded with 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine for the seamless camera, audio and gaming experiences.

Advertisement

Moving on, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be loaded with a 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. The upcoming device will come with a dual-camera setup with 13-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ will be backed by a massive 10,090mAh battery. A separate listing reveals that the tablet will support 45W fast charging support. Furthermore, it will run on Android 10 with OneUI 2.5 on top of it. The tablet will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, though it is not known whether it will be an optical sensor or an ultrasonic sensor.