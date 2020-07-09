Advertisement

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 10:59 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that commercial devices based on the new chipset are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2020.
Advertisement

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest flagship mobile platform, the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G. The company has revealed that commercial devices based on the new chipset are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2020. 

 

Interestingly, Asus and Lenovo have already announced smartphones that will come with the latest chipset. Asus has revealed that its upcoming ROG Phone 3 will be launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G and it will be unveiled on July 22. Similarly, Lenovo has also confirmed that its Legion gaming smartphone will be unveiled on July 22 with the latest chipset from Qualcomm. 

 

The latest Snapdragon 865 Plus comes with some incremental update over Snapdragon 865 processor. The chipset comes with Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system that offers 5G connectivity. It is loaded with 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine for the seamless camera, audio and gaming experiences. 

 

Advertisement

The chipset comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming premium features that the brand claims deliver desktop-quality gaming experience. It also comes with first-to-mobile features like updateable GPU drivers and desktop forward rendering. It also allows ultra-smooth 5G gameplay at speeds of up to 144 fps, and True 10-bit HDR gaming to provide cinematic detail in over a billion shades of colour.

 

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset comes with Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU Prime core with a clock speed of up to 3.1GHz, which is a 10 per cent increase from the previous generation. It also comes with Adreno 650 GPU that offers 10 per cent faster graphics rendering as compared to the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It also comes with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 that delivers WiFi speeds up to 3.6 Gbps.

 

Qualcomm FastConnect 6900, FastConnect 6700 with 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 announced

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform announced

Qualcomm introduces world’s first 5G and AI-enabled Robotics platform

Latest News from Qualcomm

You might like this

Tags: Qualcomm

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Hours Flash Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more

Redmi Note 9 expected to launch in third week of July

Redmi K20 Pro gets a temporary price cut in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies