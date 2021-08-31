Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi launch seems imminent as support page goes live

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new tablet called Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant in India. The support page of the phone is live on the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi with model number SM-T733 is now listed on the Samsung India and Russia support websites, hinting at an imminent launch in the country as well as in Russia.

However, the support page does not actually reveal any details for the upcoming Samsung smartphone, but it suggests that the tablet will be launched in India soon.

Further, the Wi-Fi variant will be cheaper than the LTE variant of the tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE variant comes in two variants in India – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 46,999 and 50,999 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant has already passed through the FCC website. According to the listing, the new tablet sports model number SM-T733. It revealed that the tablet will come with up to 45W fast charging support. Besides, the company will most likely bundle up a 15W fast charger with the tablet, in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with its big 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a S Pen in the box. The S Pen gives users the flexibility and the freedom to power through their tasks and projects. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (compatible charger sold separately).

On the software front, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0×284.8×6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.