Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Launched in India

Both the tablets models will be available for purchase via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, as well as leading online and offline retail partners from June 23.

Samsung has today launched two new tablets in the country - Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Both the tablets are powered by octa-core SoCs and come with 8-megapixel camera sensors on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 50,999 for the 6GB +128GB variant. It comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver colours.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model that comes with LTE support. The Wi-Fi model with the same configuration is priced Rs 11,999. It comes in Grey and Silver colours.

Samsung is also giving introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You can get Rs 4000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and Rs 10000 off on the Keyboard Cover. You can get up to 6 months of no cost EMI which means that you can now own Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starting at Rs 2499 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be ideal for work and study with its big 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with the S Pen in the box, which is handy for students while taking notes and studying and for creative minds to design or draw. The S Pen gives users the flexibility and the freedom to power through their tasks and projects. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (compatible charger sold separately).

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and plenty of storage, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for watching movies, shows, and playing games on the go.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is powered by the Helio P22T chipset (MT8768T) and comes with with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card to store your favourite content, music and more. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, auto focus, while for the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging (compatible charger isn't bundled in the box).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and weighs 366 grams for the Wi-Fi model and 371 grams for the LTE model.