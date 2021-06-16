Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to Launch in India on June 18

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be ideal for work and study with its big 12.4 inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display.

Samsung will launch two new tablets – Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India on June 18. Both these devices will go on sale from June 23, according to the teaser site that went live on Samsung.com today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be ideal for work and study with its big 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card. It has a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with the powerful S Pen in the box, which is handy for students while taking notes and studying and for creative minds to design or draw. The S Pen gives users the flexibility and the freedom to power through their tasks and projects. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (compatible charger sold separately).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1. With an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and plenty of storage, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for watching movies, shows, and playing games on the go.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is powered by the Helio P22T chipset (MT8768T) and comes with 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card to store your favourite content, music and more. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, auto focus, while for the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging (compatible charger isn't bundled in the box).

As per and earlier IANS report, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is likely to be priced around Rs 15,000 while Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be priced below Rs 55,000.