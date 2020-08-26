Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to reportedly go on sale in India on September 7

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 10:39 am

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ come in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ are tipped to go on sale in India on September 7. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablets were announced globally alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series earlier this month.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series was recently spotted on Amazon India confirming that Samsung tablets will be launched in India. They are also listed on Samsung India website without pricing and availability details.

According to a report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is set to go on sale in India from September 7. The report further claims that the pre-orders for the two tablets will also soon. However, an exact launch date has not been revealed.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ were launched with a starting price of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 79,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models. Both the tablets were announced in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with an 11-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 274ppi pixel density, 500nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1700 pixels, 287ppi pixel density, 420nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the tablets are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The devices are loaded with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card slot. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both of them run on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. 

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash and comes with autofocus support. The tablets come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Galaxy Tab S7 is loaded with a 7040mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with 10,090mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support. The S7 dimensions are 253.8 x 165.4 x 6.34mm and the weight is 495g while the S7+ dimensions are 285 x 185 x 5.7mm and the weight is 590g

