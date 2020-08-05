Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ launched with dual rear Cameras, S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with an 11-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 274ppi pixel density and 500nits peak brightness.

Alongwith the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones, Samsung has also launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Pricing





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 69,100). The Galaxy Tab S7 4G with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,900) and its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 879 (roughly Rs. 78,000).



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 79,700) and its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option comes at EUR 979 (roughly Rs. 86,800). The Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G models is priced at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 97,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at EUR 1,179 (roughly Rs. 1,04,600). The tablets will go on sale in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options starting August 21 in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with an 11-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 274ppi pixel density and 500nits peak brightness. The display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.



The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1700 pixels, 287ppi pixel density, 420nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Both the tablets are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The devices are loaded with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card slot.



The tablets come with S Pen with 9 millisecond latency and air gesture support and can be used to write notes or drawing sketches on the tablets. There is also a new keyboard cover with built-in trackpad and it will support DeX. Both of them run on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.



On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash and comes with autofocus support. The tablets come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The Galaxy Tab S7 is loaded with a 7040mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with 10,090mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support. The S7 dimensions are 253.8 x 165.4 x 6.34mm and the weight is 495g while the S7+ dimensions are 285 x 185 x 5.7mm and the weight is 590g



In terms of audio, the tablets come with four speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos. On the connectivity front, both of them support 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and USB Type-C port.