Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 17, 2020 5:53 pm

The listing on Amazon confirms that Samsung tablet will be launched in India.
Samsung is going to launch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet in India soon. The tablet is now listed on Amazon India with Notify Me options.

The listing on Amazon confirms that Samsung tablet will be launched in India. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 was announced globally alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 69,100). The Galaxy Tab S7 4G with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,900) and its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 879 (roughly Rs. 78,000). The tablet comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with an 11-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 274ppi pixel density and 500nits peak brightness. The display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The tablet is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The device is loaded with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

The tablet comes with S Pen with 9 millisecond latency and air gesture support and can be used to write notes or drawing sketches on the tablets. There is also a new keyboard cover with built-in trackpad and it will support DeX. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.  

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash and comes with autofocus support. The tablet comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is loaded with a 7040mAh battery. The S7 dimensions are 253.8 x 165.4 x 6.34mm and the weight is 495g. In terms of audio, the tablet comes with four speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and USB Type-C port.

