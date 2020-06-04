Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite teased to launch in India soon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey colour options.

Samsung launched Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia in April this year. Now the tablet is teased to launch in India soon.



Samsung India on its official Twitter handle has teased the launch of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the country. The tweet reads "See what the future holds. A Super carryable note-taking companion coming soon.#ChangeTheWayYouNote #TabRedefined #Samsung."



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey colour options. It comes in two storage models - 64GB and 128GB with both the Wi-Fi and LTE variants.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000 × 1200 pixels resolution. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calling.



Underneath the hood, there is 2.3GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB using microSD card. The tablet runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box and it ships with an S Pen.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is backed up by a 7040mAh battery that the company claims give a video playback time of up to 13-hours. Connectivity features on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS support and 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet measures 244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm and it weighs 467 grams.