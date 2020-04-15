Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched with 7,040mAh battery and S Pen Support

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calling.

Samsung has quietly unveiled Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia. The tablet is now listed on Samsung Indonesia website however, the company hasn't revealed the price of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is listed in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey colour options. It comes in two storage models - 64GB and 128GB and Samsung Indonesia lists both the Wi-Fi and LTE variants. The tablet was recently spotted on Argo, a British retailer website for £339 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only version, which roughly translate to Rs 38,178.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000 × 1200 pixels resolution. Underneath the hood, there is 2.3GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB using microSD card.





On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calling. The tablet runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box and it ships with an S Pen.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is backed up by a 7040mAh battery that the company claims give a video playback time of up to 13-hours. Connectivity features on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS support and 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet measures 244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm and it weighs 467 grams.





