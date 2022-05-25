Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) to launch in India soon

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new tablet in India soon. The tablet is named as Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022), and its India support page has now gone live on the Samsung website.

As per Samsung India’s support page, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is listed with model number SM-P613, hinting at an imminent launch in India. However, the listing does not reveal anything about the upcoming Samsung tablet, but it suggests that the device may soon be making its debut in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) was launched in Italy this month. The tablet is priced at EUR 399.90 (approx. Rs. 32,200) for a single 4GB + 64GB storage option in Europe. It is expected to cost around Rs 30,000 in the Indian market.

The new tablet comes with a Snapdragon 720G SoC, 4GB RAM, a 10.4-inch LCD display with S Pen support, Android 12-based One UI 4, AKG-tuned speakers and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Specs

The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1200 pixels. It also includes SPen that can be placed at right side of the device.

Further, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM. The original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features the Exynos 9611 SoC. The tablet also offers 64GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded via its microSD slot.

In addition, it runs on Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box. For the camera, the tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear with an auto-focus lens and 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Besides, the tablet is equipped with a dual speaker setup tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the new Galaxy Tab is backed by the 7040mAh battery that is charged over a USB Type-C port. The tablet weighs 465 grams.