Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Copper Blush colour variant launched in India

Samsung has launched a new colour variant of the Galaxy F23 5G in India. The company has introduced a new Copper Blush colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. Earlier the phone was available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Copper Blush Price

According to the company, Samsung Galaxy F23 Copper Blush colour variant is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The 6GB+128 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The new variant also has an additional instant bank discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI cards.

It will be available at all leading retail outlets, Samsung online Store & Flipkart starting from today around the country. The new variant will feature the same specs as the existing variants.

Specifications

The F23 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion and storage expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

For optics, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This consists a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, it carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio playback.