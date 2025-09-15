Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched in India: Details to Know

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has been launched in India with an Exynos chip under the hood, a bundled S-Pen, and more. The tablet launched in global markets earlier last month and with its India launch, the tablet aims to compete with the likes of OnePlus Pad 2 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Price, Availability

The pricing for the tablet is as follows:

6GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi) – Rs 30,999

8GB + 256GB (Wi-Fi) – Rs 36,999

6GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi + 5G) – Rs 35,999

8GB + 256GB (Wi-Fi + 5G) – Rs 41,999

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is available for purchase via the Samsung official website, Amazon, and other e-commerce platforms. It is available in Silver, Gray, and Coral Red colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite sports a 10.9-inch 90Hz TFT LCD display on the front with SGS-certified blue light reduction, 600 nits peak brightness, and a Resolution of 2112 x 1320 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset which is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Storage expansion up to 2TB is supported.

Under the hood, it is backed by an 8000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, which is slower compared to the Tab S10 FE’s 45W charging speed. For optics, there is an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. There are also two stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.

The 524 gram Galaxy Tab S10 Lite also has a USB 2.0 compatible USB-C port and has launched with Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. Furthermore, it will receive up to 7 years of OS updates and security patches as well. It has optional 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetoothv5.3 and comes with an S-Pen included in the box with the tablet.