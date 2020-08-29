Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price leaked ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will feature a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

Samsung recently announced its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series of tablets. Now Samsung is working on its upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. It is likely to launch soon as a Dutch retailer has already leaked the prices of Galaxy Tab A7.



As per Dutch retailer Centralpoint, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE variant is listed at EUR 293 (roughly Rs. 25,600), the 64GB Wi-Fi only as well as LTE variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 are listed at EUR 266 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and EUR 323 (roughly Rs. 28,200) respectively.



The retailer not only revealed the prices of the upcoming tablet but also it's few specs. The Galaxy Tab A7 will feature a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will run Android 10 with One UI out of the box and feature a 7,040 mAh battery.



Also, there’s a single camera on the back of the slate however an earlier Google Play Console listing claims that there will be dual 13-megapixel + 5 -megapixel camera. For the colours, there will be three options to choose from: gray, gold and silver.



Further, as per the listing, the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is expected to become available on September 11 in the Netherlands and Belgium.



This tablet was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number SM-T505. As per the listing, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor codenamed ‘Bengal' which could be the Snapdragon 662. The tablet will come with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10. The tablet scored 317 and 1358 in the single core and multi core test respectively.



