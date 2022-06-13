Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 key details leaked

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet in India back in the year 2020. Now the company is working on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 tablet which is likely to launch soon.

As per a report of GizPie, a tablet with model number SM-T503 belongs to the Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Edition. It says that that tablet will likely be essentially the same device with a new chipset.

Last month, SamMobile reported its development with the SM-T503 model. The support page is also live on Samsung’s Levant website. In addition, the tablet has also received FCC certification. The new Tab A7 was also spotted on Wi-fi Alliance.

The report says that Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2022) will pack Unisoc T618 SoC instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 in Galaxy Tab A7. The chipset will be coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The 12nm Unisoc T618 chipset packs two Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz clock speed. The GPU is paired with Mali-G52 MP2.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab A7 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while on the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery with adaptive fast charging.