Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launched in India with 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 4:28 pm

Samsung has today announced the launch of Galaxy Tab A7 with exciting pre-booking offers. The LTE model is priced at Rs 21999 while the Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 17999.

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Tab A7 starting today on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals. On pre-booking Galaxy Tab A7, consumers can get the Keyboard Cover at a special price of Rs 1875 (MRP: Rs 4499) and an additional cashback up to Rs 2000 when paying with ICICI credit and debit cards.


The tablet is fitted with a quad speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos technology and has a compact form factor and is 7mm thin.

With the tablet, you get two-month subscription of YouTube Premium free. There are features such as Auto HotSpot and Quick Share enhance multi-device experience. Call & Text on Other Devices allows you to take calls, send and receive text messages directly on your Galaxy Tab A7, while you are logged on to the same Samsung account on your smartphone. Galaxy Tab A7 is protected by our signature defense-grade security platform Knox that keeps all your data and transactions safe.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, 80% screen to body ratio, symmetrical bezel and a premium metal finish. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

 
On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab A7 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery with an adaptive fast charging and it runs on Android 10 operating system. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C and single-SIM slot.
 

