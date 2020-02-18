  • 16:51 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) render leaked online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 3:21 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will have a 3.5mm headphone jack located on the top.
Advertisement

Samsung's upcoming tablet - Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) key specifications were revealed yesterday via Google Play Console listing. Now the tablet has surfaced in a new render which reveals its design.

 

As per the render leaked by AndroidHeadlines, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will have a 3.5mm headphone jack located on the top. It will feature two cameras - one each on the front and back.

In the render, the tablet appears to have some fairly small bezels.  It also appears to be an aluminum unibody, with a slight camera bump on the back. There are power button and the volume rocker buttons. The power button is likely to be a Bixby button as well, which we have already seen on Samsung's smartphones recently.

Advertisement

 

As per earlier leaked Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will feature an 8.4-inch display with a 1200 x 1920 resolution. The listing tells us that the tablet will be powered by an Exynos 7904 processor coupled with ARM Mali G71 GPU. It will have 3GB of RAM.

 

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will surprisingly run on Android 9 and not on latest Android 10 operating system. Apart from these few details, the listing did not reveal any information regarding cameras, storage and battery capacity.


As of now, there is no information as to when the tablet will be released. We have to wait for the company to officially announce the details soon.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) support page goes live on Samsung India's website

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced with 8-inch display, 5100 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India at a price starting Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console listing

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console listing

CacheOut: Intels CPU vulnerability

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched with Windows 10

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies