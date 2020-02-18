Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) render leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will have a 3.5mm headphone jack located on the top.

Samsung's upcoming tablet - Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) key specifications were revealed yesterday via Google Play Console listing. Now the tablet has surfaced in a new render which reveals its design.

As per the render leaked by AndroidHeadlines, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will have a 3.5mm headphone jack located on the top. It will feature two cameras - one each on the front and back.



In the render, the tablet appears to have some fairly small bezels. It also appears to be an aluminum unibody, with a slight camera bump on the back. There are power button and the volume rocker buttons. The power button is likely to be a Bixby button as well, which we have already seen on Samsung's smartphones recently.

As per earlier leaked Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will feature an 8.4-inch display with a 1200 x 1920 resolution. The listing tells us that the tablet will be powered by an Exynos 7904 processor coupled with ARM Mali G71 GPU. It will have 3GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will surprisingly run on Android 9 and not on latest Android 10 operating system. Apart from these few details, the listing did not reveal any information regarding cameras, storage and battery capacity.



As of now, there is no information as to when the tablet will be released. We have to wait for the company to officially announce the details soon.