Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console listing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will feature an 8.4-inch display with a 1200 x 1920 resolution.

Advertisement

Samsung launched Galaxy Tab A 8 in India last year starting at Rs 9,999. Now the company is working on Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) whose key specs have now been revealed via Google Play Console listing.

As suggested by the name, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will feature an 8.4-inch display with a 1200 x 1920 resolution. The listing tells us that the tablet will be powered by an Exynos 7904 processor coupled with ARM Mali G71 GPU. It will have 3GB of RAM.

Advertisement

Further, as per Google Play Console listing, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will surprisingly run on Android 9 and not on latest Android 10 operating system. Apart from these few details, the listing does not shed any information regarding cameras, storage and battery capacity.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) features an 8.0-inch WXGA TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The tablet is powered by 2.0 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 429 processor with Adreno 504 GPU. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage with expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

This tablet does not feature fingerprint and face unlock for security. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) has an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 2MP front-facing camera. It runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 5100mAh battery.

Connectivity features include 4G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 and GPS + GLONASS. The Tab A 8.0 weighs in at 345 grams (Wi-Fi), 347 grams (LTE) and has 210 x 124.4 x 8mm dimensions.

Source