Samsung Galaxy S26+ Renders Leaked; Galaxy S26, S26+ to Get Upgraded Cameras

A lot of new information has been leaked regarding the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26+ renders, the camera specifications of the base S26 and the S26+, along with the new launch timeframe for the series. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the upcoming devices from Samsung.

According to Android Headines’ report showcasing the Galaxy S26+ renders, the device will sport an identical design as the base S26 (earlier rumoured to be called S26 Pro) but in a bigger overall form factor, similar to what we have seen with Samsung devices in the previous years. The device has a triple rear camera setup and can be seen in an orange shade (which is unclear whether it will make it to final production or not).

The Sensors are housed inside a pill-shaped module, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The keys reside on the right spine, while on the front one can notice thin and even bezels. The frame remains flat and the only major visual change compared to last year’s model is the camera module on the back. The Samsung Galaxy S26+ will measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35mm as per the leak. Alongside the Galaxy S26+ renders, the same source also said that the Galaxy S26 measurements have also changed since the last leak, where the final prototype is slightly thicker than the previous one.

The naming scheme of the devices has also purportedly been changed to reflect the last-minute changes in the lineup where the S26 Edge has been cancelled. The lineup will now consist of the S26, S26+, and the S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Series New Specifications Leak

A Smartprix report has leaked the Galaxy S26 and S26+ camera details, suggesting that Samsung is getting rid of the 10MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3K1 telephoto sensor used in the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ models for a newer 12MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3LD sensor. The devices will, however, use the same 12MP Sony IMX564 sensor in the Ultra Wide Angle camera which Samsungthe has used in the former models of the S-series.

The primary camera is also being replaced with a newer 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGNG sensor. However, it is unclear how much impact it will have on the final image output. The devices will also support 4K 60 FPS recording from both rear and front cameras due to added support for Samsung’s own APV codec.

The Galaxy S26 has a battery capacity of 4300mAh. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a 4900mAh battery. This was revealed through the same firmware which revealed the camera details of the S26 and S26+.

Galaxy S26 Series To Launch Earlier Than Expected, Exynos to Make a Comeback

Reports coming out of Korea suggest that Samsung has managed to bring back the launch of thr next S-series flagships back on track despite there being changes to the lineup in late stages of development. With the removal of the S26 Edge and Galaxy S26+ arriving as its replacement, it was being rumoured that the S26 launch was being pushed back by a month, with release set for March 2026.

As suggested by @Jukanlosreve on X, Samsung plans to hold a Galaxy S26 Unpacked event as early as late January next year while it will go on sale in February. This timeline is identical to last year, thanks to company-wide efforts due to which the delay could be avoided.

Furthermore, an industry official who requested anonymity said, “Samsung will put the Exynos 2600 only in the base model and the Plus model, and will equip the Ultra model with Qualcomm’s mobile application Processor (AP).” This is the same dual-chip strategy that was adopted by Samsung for the Galaxy S24 series but was scrapped with S25 series earlier this year. With S26 series, the Exynos processor will likely make a comeback once again, due to the rising costs of chipsets from Qualcomm.