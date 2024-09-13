Samsung Galaxy S25 Renders Show Minor Design Refresh

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders were leaked a few days back, giving us our first look at the upcoming Ultra handset from the Korean smartphone maker. Now, it’s time for Samsung Galaxy S25 renders, showcasing the design of the device which doesn’t seem drastically different compared to this year’s Galaxy S24.

Galaxy S25 renders were leaked by Android Headlines, showcasing the rear and front of the handset. The back has a triple camera setup with a design for sensors that looks similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It’s the same design we also saw in the Galaxy S25 Ultra renders, suggesting the whole lineup will maintain a consistency in this regard.

The sensors are stacked vertically, similar to that of the Galaxy S22, S23, and even the S24. The frame of the handset appears flat with the buttons on the right spine while there’s a USB-C port and a speaker opening at the bottom. There’s also a SIM Tray and the mic at the bottom.

The display on the front has symmetrical bezels all around it, similar to Galaxy S24 and also appear identical in size. It is expected to be the same in size as the S24, which is 6.2-inches. Going by the past trends, a similar design will be employed in the Galaxy S25+ as well, but in a bigger overall form factor. Overall, the Galaxy S25 (and likely the S25+) won’t be going through a major redesign, unlike the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung could use up to 12GB RAM on the non-Ultra models while the base model will start with 128GB of storage. The battery will also likely remain the same at 4,000mAh battery cell. Aside from that, the Galaxy S25 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 globally.

What’s disappointing though, is that reports suggest Samsung will be using the same 50MP primary rear camera sensor in the Galaxy S25 which it used in the Galaxy S24 series. In addition, it will also pack the same 12MP front-facing sensor as the Galaxy S24. If that wasn’t enough, both these sensors will also be employed in the Galaxy S25+.