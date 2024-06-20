Samsung Thinks Galaxy S22 Camera Hardware Is Enough For Galaxy S25 In 2025: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut early next year amd while we are yet to see its renders or detailed specs, some of the features of the devices are being slowly revealed. A new report says that Galaxy S25 will be retaining the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S24, which borrowed camera Sensors from its predecessors, including the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22.

The report that comes from GalaxyClub suggests Samsung will be using the same 50MP primary rear camera sensor in the Galaxy S25 which it used in the Galaxy S24 series. The website didn’t reveal further details about the sensor, such as sensor size and Pixel size. In addition, it will also pack the same 12MP front-facing sensor as the Galaxy S24. If that wasn’t enough, both these sensors will also be employed in the Galaxy S25+.

If it’s true, it will be the fourth consecutive year when Samsung would use the same 50MP rear camera sensor. The first time it used the sensor was back in 2022 with the Galaxy S22 and so far, the company has simply been fine tuning the experience via software-based enhancements.

“If exciting things are going to happen with the Galaxy S25’s camera in 2025, this must be done with the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras,” the report read. There’s no information regarding these two sensors as of now. Samsung likes to keep things simple when it comes to cameras on the vanilla and plus models, while it pays the most attention to the cameras on the Ultra.

Further, Samsung is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all three of the Galaxy S25 series devices, once again departing from the dual-chip strategy it used in Galaxy S24 series. Reports suggest it is likely due to Samsung’s inability to achieve desire yield results with the 3nm node it is using to produce the Exynos 2500 processor. Samsung did make some significant progress with Exynos 2400 this year in terms of thermals and efficiency and we assume the brand doesn’t want to take any risks that could hamper its reputation once again.