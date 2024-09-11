Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Renders Leaked: Huge Redesign Incoming

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra didn’t see a lot of changes in terms of design over the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, according to the newly leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra renders, the device is set to come sport a major redesign over the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will make it completely distinguishable over its predecessors.

The leaks come from Android Headlines, citing OnLeaks as source, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have flat sides, which is a major change. These sides will be identical to what we have seen on the Galaxy S24 Plus. The buttons will reside on the right side as usual. Further, another major change is the rounded corners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, compared to the sharper ones we have seen on previous three generations of Galaxy S-series Ultra phones.

A previous report suggested a similar change for the device, which further adds to evidence that a redesign is indeed coming for the next Ultra handset from Samsung. At the bottom left corner is the S-Pen slot, which is a usual for the Ultra phones from the brand.

Then at the back, the design of the camera Sensors match that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The camera sensors appear to have the same layout as before, but the report says that the cameras will see a slight upgrade in terms of quality.

The report adds that Galaxy S25 Ultra will sport a 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN3 sensor for the ultrawide, bringing a major upgrade over the 12MP sensor used previously in S24 Ultra, joined by a 200-megapixel H2 primary camera, and a 10-megapixel IMX754 sensor for the 3x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX584 5x telephoto sensor.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will also be lighter than its predecessor, at 219g, compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 232g. As for other specs, it will have a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, which is a bummer considering most other brands are constantly equipping their devices with a bigger battery with faster charging speeds. Aside from that, the device is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 globally.