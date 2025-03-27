Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Colour Options Leaked With Detailed Renders

Samsung Galaxy S25 EDGE colour options have been leaked in new renders suggesting the device will be made available in three colour options. The S25 Edge is supposed to launch next month according to rumours while Samsung has already revealed the design of the device in a silver colour.

The leak comes from WinFuture, as per whom the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour options will include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. One can notice the dual rear cameras on the back along with slim and even bezels on the front. The buttons reside on the right hand side while the USB-C port and speaker should be at the bottom.

According to leaked specs, the device will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels Resolution and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup on the back includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

It could be backed up by a 3900mAh battery which could support 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and will support up to 7 years of OS updates as per Samsung’s latest software update policy for its flagships.

A recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (12GB + 256GB) will be priced between EUR 1,200 (approx Rs 1,13,400) and EUR 1,300 (approx Rs 1,22,900) in Europe, with variations depending on the country. The 512GB variant is expected to cost between EUR 1,300 (approx Rs 1,22,900) and EUR 1,400 (approx Rs 1,32,300). Meanwhile, previous leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in the US at around $999 (approx Rs 87,150).

A Samsung device with model number SM-S937B/DS also appeared on the BIS certification website that is believed to be the Indian variant of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The device is tipped to launch globally sometime during next month.