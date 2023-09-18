Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: What we know about Samsung’s upcoming Fan Edition phone

Samsung’s Fan Edition series is getting a new member this year with the introduction of the Galaxy S23 FE. Leaks have provided insight into the device’s design, colour choices, and specifications. Here is a summary of what we currently know about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Design

Samsung has followed the same design language for all its smartphones launched this year, from the top-end Galaxy S23 series to the lowest-end F-series and A-series smartphones. The Galaxy S23 FE is no different. It continues the trend with a design that looks highly similar to the Galaxy A54 5G.

The S23 FE has leaked in high quality renders before, but now, the colour options have also been revealed via an alleged launch poster (via MSPowerUser). As per the new leak, the S23 FE will be available in at least four colours: pearl white, black graphite, purple lavender, and olive.

The front of the smartphone can be seen as having relatively thicker bezels, especially the chin. There are triple rear cameras at the back, with an LED flash module next to the sensors. The right side has the power key as well as the volume buttons. If that wasn’t enough, tipster Evan Blass posted a video of the smartphone showcasing it from every angle.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specifications

The handset will include a 120Hz AMOLED panel. Storage configurations for the S23 FE are rumoured to have 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to house a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W Fast charging and 15W wireless charging long with reverse wireless charging support.

The S23 FE could feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The device is expected to draw power from Samaung’s Exynos 2200 processor. It will run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out of the box, getting four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

It could have an in-display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. One can expect it to have 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: India Price, Availability (Rumoured)

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch sometime this month or in October in India and global markets. One can expect a surprise announcement from the brand soon. As for the pricing, the device could carry a price tag of around Rs 45,000, according to our assumptions.