Samsung Galaxy S22 series June update brings major camera improvements

Galaxy S22 series camera performance is going to get much better!

By Abhishek Malhotra
Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is receiving a new update
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series update brings June security patch
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series update also brings major camera improvements

Samsung has been regular in providing updates to its flagship smartphones and the Galaxy S22 series is now being treated with a new update which not only brings the June security patch but it also comes with major camera improvements for the Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

While the June update was pushed last week, the changelog didn’t mention anything specific about the improvements or new features. Now, as per a new community post on Samsung Korea forums, the new update carries some serious camera improvements. For instance, Photos will now have a more natural sharpness and improved contrast expression.

Apart from this, here are the following enhancements introduced with the June update for Galaxy S22 series:

  1. Confirmed and corrected the phenomenon of one-time stopping during single take shooting.
  2. The AWB algorithm has been improved so that the original white color can be better expressed when shooting a puppy (translated).
  3. Optimized memory for video recording.
  4. Improved portrait mode performance and optimized camera performance.

The update weighs in at around 1.7GB and should be arriving soon on your smartphone. As for other recent news about Samsung, it is expected to hold a launch event in August to announce its next generation of foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. Alongside, the Galaxy Watch 5 series is also expected to be unveiled. Now the launch date as well as colour options for the devices have been leaked by a tipster.

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 series on August 10. These will go on pre-order the same day and on sale on August 26.

