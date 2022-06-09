HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 tipped to be announced on August 10

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on August 10 where it will announce its foldable smartphones and the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

By Meenu Rana

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will launch in three colours
  • Galaxy Watch 5 may be launched in three sizes
  • Watch 5 Pro will launch in two colours

Samsung is expected to hold a launch event in August to announce its next generation of foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Alongside, the Galaxy Watch 5 series is also expected to be unveiled. Now the launch date as well as colour options have been leaked by a tipster.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 Launch and Sale Date

As per a couple of tweets by tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 series on August 10. These will go on pre-order on the same day and go on sale on August 26.

Further for the colour options, the leaker says that the Z Fold 4 will come in Phantom Black, Green and Beige. On the other hand, the Z Flip 4 will come in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue colours.

The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) is said to come in Phantom Black, Silver and Pink Gold. The Watch 5 (44mm) will come in Phantom Black, Silver and Sapphire (Blueish color). Lastly, the Watch 5 Pro (46mm) is expected to come in Phantom Black and Silver colours. The sales will begin August 26, as per Prosser.

Recently, a report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with increased internal storage. One of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 variants will offer 1 TB of native storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in a 512 GB internal storage variant. Both models are unlikely to feature a microSD card slot.To refresh, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was announced with 256 GB and 512 GB of built-in storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 came with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage.

The report also suggests that Samsung is likely to launch the 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,999 (roughly Rs 1,55,000). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch at a base price of $999 (roughly Rs. 77,600) and the 512GB model might be priced at $1,100 (roughly Rs. 85,500).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.7-inch, 2640 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery3700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display7.6-inches primary, 6.2-inch secondary
  • Front Camera10MP, 16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery4400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

