Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch expected few weeks later than Global launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 10, 2020 1:46 pm

Galaxy S21 series is now tipped to launch a few weeks later than the Global launch, in India.

Samsung is working on its Galaxy S21 series and we already know what the device should look like. Some more information about the India launch has also came out suggesting that the devices will launch in India a bit late than the Global launch. 

 

As per a report from TechQuila, citing a person familiar with the development of Galaxy S21 series, the devices will launch a couple of weeks later than when the devices will launch globally, which is on 14th of January. 

 

The report suggests that the devices will launch in the last week of January in India. Also, Samsung's Opera House located in Bengaluru, has started taking 'Blind pre-orders' for the devices with an upfront amount of Rs 2,000.

 

Some selected customers will receive the devices on the launch day and there are also some pre-launch offers that are speculated to be introduced soon. 

 

The report also suggests that the devices should be priced similar to the previous year's Galaxy S20 series. The regular Galaxy S21 should be priced between Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 while the S21 Ultra could go up to Rs 1,00,000.

 

The standard S21 should have a plastic back panel or as Samsung likes to call it, a 'Glasstic' panel. The other two phones should have a regular glass back panel as is the case with most of the premium phones these days. 

 

While the S21 ultra should have an adaptive 120Hz display, the S21+ should have a normal 120Hz refresh rate display. The Ultra be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, but only a 25W charger being provided in the box. Except for Korea and America, the device can come with Exynos 2100 while in the two regions mentioned above, it should come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888. 

 

The S21+ should be backed up by a 4800mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but only a 15W charger being provided in the box.

