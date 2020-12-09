Samsung Galaxy S21 series appears in video teaser leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is tipped to launch on 14th January and we now have a video teaser leak for the devices.

We have seen a lot of renders, live images and other photos for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series and all the leaks have pointed towards an identical design which means we should already know how the upcoming devices will look like.

Adding to the evidence, Android Police has somehow managed to get its hands on the teaser videos for all the three devices that will be launching under the Galaxy S21 series.

The new teasers also showcase a similar design to the renders we saw a couple of days ago. The phone should be sleek looking and as the name of all the three phones suggest, they should also support 5G connectivity.

As mentioned earlier, the S21 Ultra should come with a 6.8-inch curved display while the S21+ and the standard S21 should have flat displays with screen sizes of 6.7-inch and 6.2-inch respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is tipped to launch on 14th of January, 2021, the same day when the pre-orders for the devices are also set to go live.

The standard S21 should also have a plastic back panel or as Samsung likes to call it, a 'Glasstic' panel. The other two phones should have a regular glass back panel as is the case with most of the premium phones these days.

Samsung is also coming out with new and unique colours for its flagship lineup of 2021. A bronze and purple colour combination for the S21+ and the S21 looks beautiful in the images and videos, let alone the look in real life.

Some leaks and filings have also suggested that the devices will ship without a power brick, following the steps of Apple. Samsung will also not include the AKG earphones in the box as per some leaks.

While the S21 ultra should have an adaptive 120Hz display, the S21+ should have a normal 120Hz refresh rate display. The Ultra be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, but only a 25W charger being provided in the box. Except for Korea and America, the device can come with Exynos 2100 while in the two regions mentioned above, it should come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888.

The S21+ should be backed up by a 4800mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but only a 15W charger being provided in the box.