Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Gains ‘Circle To Search’ Feature With Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now receiving a new update that introduces the acclaimed Circle to Search feature. The Galaxy S21 series received a single AI feature earlier this year but it excluded the Galaxy S21 FE where it didn’t receive the ‘Circle to Search’ feature but that’s changing now.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now getting the August 2024 security patch which introduces the said AI feature for the device. Even though the S21 FE shares some hardware with its siblings, it didn’t have access to this feature until now, while other S21 series models had already received it.

Samsung partnered with Google to offer ‘Circle To Search’. If a user is using the three-button navigation system, they can long press on the home button, and circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. And depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently also expanded Circle to Search on a some new Galaxy A series phones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets. The Galaxy A55, A54, A35, and A34 are the ones that’ll be treated with the new update.

In other related news to Samsung, One UI 6.1.1 is rumoured to roll out for older Galaxy flagships by the end of this month. It will bring a host of new Galaxy AI features which debuted with Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. One of them is the Auto Zoom feature in Flex Camera mode in the Z Flip 6, which will be coming to the Galaxy Z Flip5 along with the Flex Camcorder mode.