Samsung Galaxy S21 appears in BIS listing

Samsung Galaxy S21 has been certified by the BIS, hinting more towards a mid-january launch.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 series has leaked in all its glory in the past few weeks. And now, the smallest device in the flagship series, the Galaxy S21, seems to have been certified by the Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS).

The device bearing model number SM-G991B has appeared in a BIS listing which now suggests that an early January launch is a high possibility.

It is also rumored that all the 3 devices under the S21 series, which are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will go on sale from 29th January.

The pre-orders for the devices are expected to go live on 14th of January, the same day when the devices are tipped to launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications (Rumored)

It is expected that the Galaxy S21 will have a flat display while the S21 Ultra's should be slightly curved. The screen should measure roughly between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch respectively and should sport a centered selfie punch-hole cutout. The refresh rate of the display is expected to be 120Hz.

The Galaxy S21's processor should be based on the region. In India the device should be powered by the Exynos processor while internationally it should be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875.

The battery of the Galaxy S21 is rumoured to be a 3,880mAh cell with support for 25W fast charging. The device should run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.